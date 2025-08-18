Lohia park set to roll with Lucknow’s largest skating rink

Visitors to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Park in the Gomti Nagar area of the state capital will soon find a major new attraction. The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has approved the construction of the city’s largest skating rink at the park, replacing a long-neglected water body that had become a mosquito breeding ground. The project, with an estimated cost of ₹4 crore, is expected to be completed within 180 to 200 days once construction begins after the monsoon. The proposed design of skating rink at Lohia Park (Sourced)

Spanning approximately 4,034 square metres, the skating rink will be the first of its kind in Lucknow. Officials say the facility is designed to attract families, sports enthusiasts, and children—transforming Lohia Park into a more vibrant recreational hub.

Park visitors welcome the change

Nearly 2,000 people visit Lohia Park daily for morning and evening walks. Many regulars said the abandoned water body had long been a nuisance.

“The water used to stagnate and had become a mosquito breeding spot,” said an LDA official.

“Once the skating rink is operational, it will be a much better use of the space,” said Shray Agarwal, a Gomti Nagar resident who visits the park each morning.

Parents also believe the new facility will bring fresh energy to the park. “Children will finally have something different to enjoy. Instead of just walking or playing in the garden, they can learn a skill like skating,” said Pooja Sharma, a regular visitor with her two children.

Beginner-friendly facilities planned

According to LDA officials, the majority of the rink will be tailored for beginners. It will feature gentle slopes and designated practice areas to help children and first-time skaters, along with sections marked for intermediate and advanced users.

“The project aims to increase footfall in the park while promoting fitness and recreation,” said LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar. He added that the tender process has been completed, and a letter of allotment has already been issued to the contractor.

Revenue model and long-term plans

The skating rink will initially be maintained by the LDA for three years. After that, the authority is considering handing operations over to private partners who could introduce ticketed entry or host events to generate revenue.

“The idea is to keep the facility modern and well-maintained, without creating a long-term financial burden on the civic body,” an LDA official explained.

Why the water body is being replaced

The original water body, created during the park’s development years ago, was never functional. Officials said its tiled base prevented natural seepage, causing frequent water stagnation. Over time, it turned into a mosquito breeding site and a health hazard.

“It wasn’t serving any purpose. Converting the area into a skating rink is a constructive and much-needed upgrade,” said an official.

More attractions coming soon

In addition to the skating rink, the LDA has proposed a new children’s play area and a small functional pond to enhance the park’s offerings for young visitors. Officials believe these upgrades will make the park more appealing to families and further boost footfall.

With work set to begin after the monsoon, Lohia Park is gearing up for a makeover that combines health, recreation, and better use of urban space. For thousands of daily visitors, transforming a stagnant, underused area into a dynamic skating rink is being seen as a welcome and forward-looking initiative.