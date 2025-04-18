Lok Bandhu hosp fire:Probe team chalks out strategy, inspection visits yet to begin

: The strategy for the investigation into the Lok Bandhu hospital fire has been outlined, probe committee chairperson Dr Ratan Suman, who is the director general medical services, said on Thursday. Its other members include a fire officer, two electricity department officers, and another health department official. (For representation only)

The probe panel head did not share further details of the strategy.

With 12 days left to the deadline, the committee is yet to start inspection visits, or recording of statements of hospital staff and authorities. The Lok Bandhu Hospital fire broke out on April 14 night following which many patients were shifted to other hospitals.

They have been tasked with finding out the cause of the fire, ascertain if there was any negligence by a staffer and provide suggestions to avoid such incidents in the future.

The probe team has been ordered to submit its report directly to the principal secretary’s office.

According to Dr Suman, “The first two days after formation of the probe team were to bring all the team members and fire and electrical safety experts to decide the strategy to be undertaken for the inspection.”

He said this strategising meeting was important to understand what are the aspects of infrastructure, management and amenities that need to be brought under the microscope during the probe.

“However, given that the report is to be submitted to the higher authorities, all we can share is that the meeting has happened. Details of the discussions cannot be revealed yet,” he added, assuring that updates of the investigation will be shared periodically.