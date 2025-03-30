Lok Bandhu inquiry into first death delayed

: The inquiry into the first death of a child from Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Griha Visheshikrit on March 21 has been delayed by a day, Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital authorities said on Saturday. The inquiry was to begin and conclude on Saturday with statements of the doctor on duty and all the interns present but is now likely to be completed only by Monday (For representation only)

The inquiry was to begin and conclude on Saturday with statements of the doctor on duty and all the interns present but is now likely to be completed only by Monday, chief medical superintendent Dr Rajeev Dixit said.

Initially, the death of four children of the same shelter was reported, according to shared by the district administration and hospitals.

Later, it emerged that a 16-year-old girl had died before the four other children. She had similar symptoms to the other children– dehydration, vomiting and diarrhoea, consistent with food poisoning. However, her name never made it to the list.

“Why her name was not included in the list of referred patients has to be investigated,” said Dr Dixit.

After receiving primary care at Lok Bandhu Hospital, the patient was referred to the Balrampur Hospital, he added. “When brought to Balrampur Hospital, she was declared ‘brought dead,” said Dr Sanjay Teotia, director of Balrampur Hospital.

Dr Dixit had earlier said that the of statements of the doctor on duty and the interns that were present at the time, would be taken at 11am on Saturday. However, he later said, “The inquiry team of doctors headed by medical superintendent Dr AS Tripathi has been given three days to complete the inquiry. By Monday, all proceedings should be complete,” he added.

“All persons concerned have been informed to collect and provide all necessary details related with the case,” he said.