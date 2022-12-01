Lok Sabha bypoll: Election Commission raps Mainpuri, Etawah SSPs for violating instructions on police transfers

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday sought an explanation from the senior superintendents of police (SSP) of Mainpuri and Etawah “for violation of ECI instructions on transfer and posting of police officers given ongoing by-elections to Mainpuri parliamentary constituency of UP.”

The Election Commission asked them to show cause as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against them.

The Election Commission was acting on petitions from Samajwadi Party (SP) on Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-elections.

The Election Commission also asked to “immediately relieve” six police sub-inspectors from their respective police stations in Mainpuri.

The poll panel also asked the CEO UP (chief electoral officer, Uttar Pradesh) to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections in all the constituencies going to by-elections.

The EC, in a press statement, has said that it had received representation from Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and the commission headed by the chief election commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, along with the election commissioners (ECs) Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, issued directions to the two SSPs and show cause.

The press statement released by Anuj Chandak, joint director (media) of EC, said that the poll panel has directed the Mainpuri SSP to immediately relieve sub-inspectors Suresh Chand, Kadir Shah, Sudhir Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Satya Bhan and Raj Kumar Goswami from their police stations in various assembly segments of Mainpuri.

The EC has asked the Mainpuri SSP to explain as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for non-compliance with the commission’s instructions and relevant provisions of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) while carrying out the transfer and posting of police personnel.

The EC asked the Etawah SSP to show cause as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for granting long leave to four SHOs (station house officers) of police stations of Vaidpura, Bharthana, Jaswant Nagar and Chaubiya, without prior permission of the commission after imposition of MCC.

The EC statement said: “The CEO UP has also been directed to ensure that force deployment relating to the Mainpuri by-elections is done strictly under the supervision of the concerned General and Police observers, following the laid down procedure.”

The EC statement further said that in order to ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections, all DEOs (district election officers) of election-going districts have also been directed to ensure that the commission’s instructions, relevant provisions of law and MCC are complied with in letter and spirit.

Samajwadi Party, since the campaigning began in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha (that falls in two districts of Mainpuri and Etawah) had petitioned the CEO UP and EC, nearly a dozen times, alleging malpractices.

In various petitions, the SP had even demanded the removal of DM Avinash Kumar Rai and SSP Jai Prakash Singh for allegedly misusing their administrative powers.

In their memorandum on November 27, the SP leaders claimed that the officials were putting pressure on village heads, blockheads, district panchayat members, and others to vote for the BJP in the Mainpuri by-poll.

Before this, another delegation of the SP had met the U.P. CEO on November 24, demanding the removal of half-a-dozen police officers who, according to the party, have been working to favour the ruling BJP in the Mainpuri bypoll. Later, on November 25, a delegation of the SP met the U.P. CEO and alleged that four SHOs of police stations in the Jaswant Nagar assembly segment had been sent on forced leave ahead of the by-poll. The group sought the intervention of the Election Commission for an impartial election.

On Thursday, before the EC statement was released, the SP had petitioned the poll panel yet again highlighting “anomalies and malpractices”. The party said: “The ECI should deploy a team of EC for free and fair polls in Mainpuri” and asked the poll panel to “act on the complaints instead of being a mute spectator”.

Earlier, on November 10, the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav submitted “evidence”, as asked by the Election Commission, to substantiate his allegation that names of party supporters were removed from the voters’ list during the assembly elections earlier this year.

Yadav also had sent photocopies of complaints made to the chief electoral officer, UP and the chief election commissioner, New Delhi. Yadav had first made the allegations of removal of voters from the Yadav and Muslim communities – its voter base – from the electoral rolls during a party meeting in September. On October 27, the poll body asked him to substantiate the allegation with evidence by November 10.