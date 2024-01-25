Looking forward to my new role, says new La Martiniere College principal

Gary Dominic Everett, who has been appointed the new principal of La Martiniere College, Lucknow, has said he is looking forward to his new role and responsibilities to lead the 200-year-old institution. He is currently the principal of Laidlaw Memorial School and Junior College, Ketti, Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu. Newly appointed principal of La Martiniere College, Lucknow, Gary Dominic Everett. (Sourced)

“I will come to Lucknow in first week of February. I really liked the architectural beauty of La Martiniere College. The school that I am heading now in Tamil Nadu is also a heritage school established in 1914,” Everett said over the phone.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“I have visited Lucknow twice. Once to attend a conference a few years back and then more recently to appear before the selection committee constituted for appointment of the principal. I have not seen the city but have heard good things about it,” he added.

“I have to give time to the management of my present school to look for a new principal so that I can hand over the charge. The Board of Management meeting at my present school is on Saturday,” he added.

The appointment letter issued by Vinod Singh Rawat, principal secretary, judicial and legal remembrancer, U.P. government and trustee of Lucknow Martin Charities read: “On the recommendations of the Local Committee of Governors of the College, Trustees Lucknow Martin Charities have decided to appoint Gary Dominic Everett as principal of La Martiniere College, Lucknow.”

“Everett will work as principal-designate till March 31, 2024 and he will take over charge on the post of principal on April 1, 2024. He will join La Martiniere College with immediate effect.”

“Trustees have decided that till March 31, 2024 all proposals pertaining to the administration of the College shall be moved through the principal designate. This appointment letter is being issued with the concurrence of Senior Trustee, chief secretary, UP government,” the letter further read.

The incumbent principal Carlyle McFarland’s tenure ended on December 12, 2023, but the practice is that the serving principal usually continues till March 31, the last day of the academic session. McFarland has been principal of the college for 12 years now.

The letter copy of Everett’s appointment has been sent by Rawat to the principal designate, incumbent principal and to Justice AR Massodi, senior judge, Allahabad hight court’s Lucknow Bench, who is also chairman of Local Committee of Governors, La Martiniere College, Lucknow.