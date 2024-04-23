Lotus will bloom once again: Swatantra Dev

PRAYAGRAJ: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Swatantra Dev on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is heading for a one-sided victory, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again form the government at the centre. Swatantra Dev Singh with BJP’s Phulpur candidate Praveen Patel in Phulpur on Tuesday (HT)

The convenor of BJP’s five-member election steering committee for the Lok Sabha elections-2024, Swatantra Dev, said that before 2014 when PM Narendra Modi formed his government, bombs used to rock the country, be it at temples, hotels, or the Parliament, and attacks took place even on our soldiers. He said that people could not live peacefully at the time, in stark contrast to today when not only there is peace and better law and order, but also the poor, in their crores, are getting pucca houses, regular power, gas, and water connections, toilets, and even Ayushman health cards that guarantee free treatments for ailments up to ₹5 lakh.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Singh was in Prayagraj to address the BJP’s Lok Sabha social media volunteers’ conference organised at the George Town central election office of its Phulpur candidate, Praveen Patel.

Talking to mediapersons, Singh said that every section of society had become stronger since the Modi government came into power in the centre in 2014 and the lotus would bloom again.

“Law and order is very strong under the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state, which is a stark contrast to the situation earlier when criminals ruled the roost,” he added.

Coming down hard on the Congress, Swatantra Dev said that the Congress has only looted the poor. “Whenever the Congress, SP, and BSP came to power in the state, it was only to loot. Today, no one is sleeping hungry under the BJP government’s rule. We have undertaken development on a large scale. This time also, the BJP will emerge victorious, and the Modi government will be formed at the centre,” he said, while dismissing the Samajwadi Party as a party of regionalism, familism, and casteism.

“Parties like SP and Congress have been rejected by the people, and I can say with confidence that we will emerge victorious in a one-sided fight,” he said.

He said that BJP workers were actively working to strengthen the party and disseminate information about all the welfare schemes launched by the state and central governments to the people through social media.

Earlier, addressing BJP volunteers, Swatantra Dev Singh urged them to ensure the victory of party candidates including Phulpur candidate Praveen Patel.

He said that the power of social media is evident worldwide today. During the social media conference, he urged party volunteers to dedicate all their efforts to ensuring the party’s victory. He also provided insights into the intricacies of social media to the volunteers, expressing confidence that they would achieve BJP’s goals through these platforms.