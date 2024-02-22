Loud music disrupting your studies? Call 112...

Apart from dealing with multitudinous cases daily, the UP police integrated emergency response centre (UP-112) is now also handling the task of aiding the board students concentrate better in their studies. (Pic for representation (AFP file photo))

The centre has come up with a solution for students appearing in the ongoing board examinations in case any loud noise and music disrupt their studies. The students only need to dial 112, and the police response vehicles (PRV) will make the wedding hall and banquet lawn owners lessen the volume of music systems.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a press note shared by the UP-112, it was mentioned that UP-112 additional director general (ADG), Neera Rawat has taken a strong stand against the inconvenience being caused to the students. “As soon as a complaint about noise is received, the PRV of UP-112 will go to the spot and stop the noise immediately so that children can get a better environment for studies,” stated the officials in the press note.

They said most complaints are being received from big cities like Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Kanpur. They said stern instructions have been issued to attend to complaints of excessive noise during examinations with more promptness.

Sharing further details, the police officials said this initiative has been launched by UP-112 centre for the last three months since December, and as many as 6,558 complaints of loud music were received in the past 75 days between December 1, 2023, and February 15, 2024. The maximum number of 3,585 complaints from students for loud music and sound disrupting studies was received in the first 15 days of February month.

Similarly, as many as 1,415 such complaints were received in 31 days of January month after which PRVs of the response centre were assigned the task to stop the loud music or lessen the volume. Moreover, 1,558 similar complaints were received at the centre in December month.

The press note further stated that maximum number of 739 such complaints were received from Lucknow followed by 734 complaints from Gautam Buddh Nagar and 590 and 376 complaints from Ghaziabad and Kanpur respectively.

It further informed that small towns like Shravasti, Etah, Kaushambi and Auraiya had remained much quieter as compared to big cities. A total of three complaints were received from Shravasti in the past 75 days of which only two complaints were received between January 1 and February 15. Similarly, a total of 12 complaints each were received from Etah and Kaushambi during the same period. And a total of 112 similar complaints were entertained from Auraiya.

Notably, the state police have already issued directions and asked owners of wedding and banquet halls to refrain from playing loud music and using loudspeakers between 10pm and 6am. “Using loudspeakers and playing loud music should be prohibited from 10pm to 6am to ensure that students do not encounter any difficulty in studying during the examination,” said a senior police official.