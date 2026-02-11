Love in the air, police on the ground across city

: Earlier known as Anti-Romeo Squads, Lucknow Police has activated its Mahila Suraksha teams and deployed them across the city with public spaces buzzing with revellers celebrating Valentine’s Week. Revamped and rebranded in May last year, these teams work to improve women’s safety and prevent crimes against them. (Sourced)

Police officials said patrolling had been intensified in parks, shopping malls, markets, coaching centres, transport hubs, and schools and college zones—areas that generally see higher footfall in this period.

“Valentine’s Week brings more people, especially the young, to public spaces. The objective of deploying Mahila Suraksha Teams is to ensure a safe, confident and fear-free environment for women,” the commissionerate officials said.

Each Team is headed by a sub-inspector and comprises two male and female constables each, operate daily from 8 am to 8 pm and are authorised to take immediate legal action in cases of harassment, stalking, misbehaviour or any other suspicious activity.

“The Teams have been clearly instructed to act with sensitivity and ensure their presence builds trust among women and others. No innocent should feel that they are harassed under the guise of enforcement,” said a senior officer.

Unlike the former Anti-Romeo Squads, which largely focused on curbing eve-teasing incidents, the Teams have a broader mandate. Their responsibilities also include checking substance abuse near educational institutions, monitoring suspicious movement, responding swiftly to complaints, and maintaining visible policing in vulnerable areas.

Police officials said the rebranding was also meant to move away from the perception of “moral policing” associated with the earlier squads.

The Teams have been equipped with body-worn cameras, CUG mobile phones, e-challan devices, riot-control gear and four-wheelers, while their in-charges are authorised to register FIRs and recommend strict action against repeat offenders.

As part of preventive measures, first-time offenders may be counselled in the presence of their family members, while habitual offenders can face stringent legal action. Personnel in plain clothes also patrol identified spots, particularly in the city’s outskirts.

Senior officers said the functioning of the teams will be reviewed daily, with monitoring at the level of station house officers, assistant commissioners of police (ACP) and deputy commissioners of police (DCP).