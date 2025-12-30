Love jihad allegations: FIR against man with ‘Bajrang Dal’ links, others after Bareilly cafe brawl

Police have registered an FIR against two named accused, including a man with so-called Bajrang Dal links, and 20–25 unidentified persons in connection with a brawl during a birthday celebration at a Bareilly cafe on Saturday evening, officials said on Monday. Senior officers in Bareilly have ordered an inquiry into the role of the local station house officer over handling of the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The incident occurred as the so-called right wing activists alleged “love jihad” because a nursing student was celebrating her birthday with Muslim friends.

Senior officers have ordered an inquiry into the role of the local station house officer over handling of the incident.

The case was lodged on Sunday on the complaint of restaurant operator Shailendra Gangwar. Those named in the FIR include Rishabh Thakur, a resident of Subhash Nagar, described as a Bajrang Dal activist, and Deepak Pathak, who lives near Bhaskar Hospital.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed during the birthday celebration at the cafe in Rajendra Nagar, under the Premnagar police station limits, after a group allegedly linked to the Bajrang Dal created a ruckus, assaulted guests and vandalised the premises.

According to the complaint and police officials, a nursing student had come to the café with her classmates to celebrate her birthday. The group comprised six young women and four young men, including two Muslims. After information allegedly spread about a Hindu girl being present with youths from another community, a group of Bajrang Dal workers reached the cafe.

Eyewitness accounts and the complaint allege that the group raised slogans, forced their way into the cafe, levelled baseless allegations and accused the group of “love jihad.”

They allegedly misbehaved with patrons, assaulted guests and vandalised property. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Police rushed to the spot and detained Shan, Waqif and Shailendra Gangwar, initiating action against them on charges related to apprehension of breach of peace. However, following an inquiry by circle officer Ashutosh Shivam, it was established that the student is a major and had attended the party of her own free will. Her family members were also called to the police station, where their statements were recorded. Subsequently, the FIR was registered based on the café operator’s complaint.

SP City Manush Pareek said that effective action would be taken against those responsible for the violence. He also confirmed that the role of Premnagar SHO Rajbali Singh is under investigation in connection with the handling of the incident.

Meanwhile, the Bajrang Dal sought to distance itself from the episode. Kevalanand Gaur, metropolitan coordinator of the organisation, said that Rishabh Thakur had been expelled earlier for anti-organisational activities and that the other named accused is not a member of the Bajrang Dal. “The organisation has no association with such incidents,” he said.

Circle officer Ashutosh Shivam said a police team swiftly restored order, and a complaint was filed, leading to a case being registered against two named individuals and others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“On December 27, information was received about a fight at a restaurant in the Prem Nagar police station area. Based on this information, the police team arrived at the scene and restored order. A complaint was filed at the Prem Nagar police station, and a case has been registered against two named individuals and other unknown persons under the relevant sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita),” said Ashutosh Shivam.

Police said further investigation is underway, and additional arrests may follow based on evidence, including the viral video.

(With agency inputs)