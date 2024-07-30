Low rain: Upkeep of saplings in Saumitra Van along Kukrail riverfront a daunting task

LUCKNOW: In view of the low rainfall this month, upkeep of thousands of saplings and trees in the newly developed Saumitra forest has becomes a challenge for the authorities managing the site formerly known as Akbar Nagar. In view of the low rainfall this month, upkeep of thousands of saplings and trees in the newly developed Saumitra forest has becomes a challenge for the authorities managing the site formerly known as Akbar Nagar. (Pic for representation)

Within 10 days after over 10,000 plants/saplings were planted in Akbar Nagar, many of them are wilting on account of poor rainfall, despite provisions made for their maintenance. To note, these saplings were planted during ‘Ped Lagao Ped Bacho’ campaign attended by CM Yogi on July 20.

On Monday, during a reality check by HT at the site, almost 10 days after they were planted , many of them were found to have dried up, shedding their leaves.

The drying trees includes both which have been planted and those which are yet to be planted on the other side of Akbar Nagar after clearing debris.

The palm trees’ leaves were found partially dry. Similarly, the bamboo plants fencing the Kukrail river were also seen to be losing leaves. The bamboo plants were also found to have turned brown.

However, the smalls plants were mainly found green, including Harishankari sapling which was planted by CY Yogi.

Kailesh Joshi, a gardener explained the systems being used to keep the plants alive despite humid and hot weather. “Proper irrigation is being done to keep the soil wet. Special care is being given to the big plants,” he said.

Best arrangements marred by scanty rainfall

Typically, in the monsoon, Lucknow records at least 10 mm of rainfall on an average. So far, with scanty and short lived showers, the Indian Meteorological Department has said that the state capital has not recorded enough measurable rainfall, keeping the average daily rainfall at 0. The cumulative rainfall for Lucknow, calculated from June 1 to July 29, is at a deficit of 40% at 181.4 mm, as opposed to the typical 304.4mm in as much time.

At Saumitra forest, the Lucknow development Authority (LDA) which has been tasked with the upkeep of the plants and saplings and development of green belt alongside the river, has made arrangements for regular irrigation and deployed a gardener for daily maintenance. “We have water sprinklers everywhere with a boring being done for regular water supply. Over 20 sprinklers are being used which sprinkle water twice a day,” said an official , requesting anonymity. “A gardener with over 6 guards has been deployed for regular monitoring,’ he said.

The plants will regain leaves;non survival chances 10%: LDA

On the drying plants and trees at Saumitra Van, the officials claimed that the trees were bound to lose their leaves. “The palm and bamboo trees lose their leaves after they are planted and then regain them ,” said another LDA official . According to the officials, non-survival rate of plants remains 10%. “Rain is definitely one of the factors which enhances the survival rate of a tree. However, effort is underway to keep them alive,” he said. An official also accepted that those plants which were dying were being replaced immediately.

When LDA secretary Vivek Srivastava was contacted, he was unavailable for comment.

ABOUT THE PROJECT (BOX)

As a part of government’s plan to develop the Kukrail river into a river front, over 1.5 lakhs trees and saplings are to be planted in former Akbar Nagar I and Akbar Nagar II (Saumitra Van and Shakti Van).