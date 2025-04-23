KL Rahul's triumph: LSG's disappointing defeat at home

Lucknow Super Giants were defeated by Delhi Capitals with an eight-wicket win at former’s home turf. Fans turned up in huge numbers at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium but were left disheartened at the poor performance of the home team. This marks DC’s double win over LSG this season. The quiet crowd at Ekana Stadium watched as LSG lost to DC by eight wickets(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Dipti Anand, one of the supervisors of the LSG Brigade, the official fans' group, stated, “It’s disheartening to see your team losing a set match so often. We are a strong side but the way we lost was sad. First 10 overs it was going fine, and the team lost the rhythm.

“It's said catches win matches, but we were dropping catches all over the ground. Also, the low score on the board helped the opposition to swiftly win the match. We also expected our captain, Rishabh Pant to come forward and play a memorable innings too. We hope that the team reworks on its strategy and we get to see a better side soon,” said Yuvraj Singh, another official from the group.

LSG posed a total of 159/6 (Deepak Gupta/HT)