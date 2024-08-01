LU academic council outlines policy for lateral entry to UG, PG admissions

Lucknow: The academic council of Lucknow University introduced various rules regarding lateral admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses, on Wednesday. This will allow students to get entry to undergraduate courses in the 3rd, 5th and 7th semesters. In postgraduate courses, entry will be allowed in the third semester. The council has also approved the revised UG ordinance 2023 for all the departments. (HT FILE)

As per the rules presented by the academic council, any student of affiliated or associated colleges of Lucknow University will be entitled to get lateral entry from college to college and college to university. Students from higher educational institutions with a grading of NAAC A+ or above will be able to get lateral entry in the university.

The meeting, presided by LU vice chancellor Alok Kumar Rai, decided that students from other higher educational institutions apart from Lucknow University would get lateral entry if the former institution was running a 4-year undergraduate course under the New Education Policy (NEP 2020). It has been said that the credits of each semester would be uploaded on the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) and the credits, before joining LU, would be transferred by the former institution.

As per the set of rules introduced by the council, if the student wants to seek lateral admission in semester 7, he/she will have to have a total CGPA of 7.5 or more. It has also asked the admission cell to advertise the number of vacant seats during the admission process.

The council has also approved the revised UG ordinance 2023 for all the departments. There will be 20 credits per semester in UG courses and the students will be required to choose a major subject in semester 5 in which they will be required to complete elective papers, internship, term paper, minor project and dissertation. Rashtra Gaurav examination will be mandatory for undergraduate students.

PG one year ordinance was also passed by the council. LU is the first in the country to pass PG one-year ordinance. There will be 20 credits per semester in postgraduate courses as well and students will have more choices in the programme. The PG two-year ordinance will also have 20 credits per semester with more flexibility in core and elective papers.

There was stress on hosting an international faculty at least in one semester during the meeting. The international faculty will be provided with accommodation and contingent grant by the university. The faculty will teach and undertake research work during the stay.

It has also been approved that a professor of practice will be invited to the university. Such professors will be professionals in their fields. They can be industry funded, university funded or on an honorary basis. They will contribute to developing and designing courses and curriculum, introducing new courses and delivering lectures, encouraging student innovation and entrepreneurship projects by providing necessary mentorship, enhancing industry-academic collaborations, conducting workshops, seminars, special lectures and training programs jointly with regular faculty members and engaging in joint research projects or consultancy services in collaboration with regular faculty members. They will be engaged for 1-3 years and for four years in exceptional cases.

The university is also running an online programme in BBA along with online PG programmes in political science, Sanskrit, social work, economics, English, MBA marketing, MBA finance, MBA human resources and MBA international business.

There will also be a certificate course in Yoga.