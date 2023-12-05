LU corrects medal list, saves blushes in nick of time of 66th Convocation

Last minute rectifications saved the University of Lucknow (LU) the blushes when a couple of faux pas in the medal list released for the convocation, to be held on Wednesday, came to light. The LU campus in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

There are at least two medals that LU had earlier announced to be awarded to boys which actually belonged to girls. It was rectified after its claimants brought it to the notice of LU officials. Another medal that LU had said would not be conferred because the paper for which it was meant has been discontinued, was also later corrected

The Chandra Mohini Kaul Memorial Gold Medal, which was earlier awarded to Mithlesh Kumar in the final medal list released by LU, will now be conferred to Astha Verma as the medal is for women candidates.

Also, the Srimati Kajal Mukherjee Gold Medal, which was earlier awarded to Piyush Sahu, will now be awarded to Kritika Singh. Students said it’s disgusting that two meritorious women students were earlier denied gold medals and rectified only after it was pointed out that these medals were exclusively meant for women students only.

There was another medal which the university had earlier said would not be conferred, as the subject paper had been discontinued. But later it was found that paper exists, and the university decided to confer the said medal too.

When contacted, a university official said that it all happened due to human error and there was no mal intention.

LU’s convocation is scheduled for December 6. Padma Shri Dr Balram Bhargava, chief of the Cardiothoracic Centre at AIIMS, New Delhi, will be the chief guest at the convocation to be held at the university’s old campus. Simultaneously, Dr Sandeep Goyal is set to receive Honoris Causa at the 66th Convocation.

Guv to hoist Tricolour, inaugurate Preamble installation

On the death anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, governor Anandiben Patel will inaugurate the Constitution site (sthal) on the Lucknow University campus. The Constitution Sthal has been established next to the statue of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in LU.

The governor will hoist the Tricolour on 103-foot mast near Malviya Hall on Wednesday to begin the 66th Convocation. University decided to set the national flag on a 103-foot mast to coincide with the fact that LU turned 103 last month, university sources said.

A 30-foot long and 20-foot wide national flag will be hoisted at the Constitution Sthal.

Also, the Preamble to the Indian Constitution will be installed at the Constitution Stahl in both Devanagari (Hindi language) and Roman (English language) scripts, which will be inaugurated by Patel.