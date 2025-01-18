LU eyes Kazakhstan for first offshore campus

Lucknow University (LU) is poised to become the first state university in Uttar Pradesh to expand globally with the establishment of an offshore campus in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Led by LU vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai, the initiative aims to foster academic collaboration in fields such as management sciences, entrepreneurship, tourism, and liberal humanities. The proposal emerged during Prof Rai’s recent visit to Tajikistan, a neighbouring country of Kazakhstan (Sourced)

The proposal emerged during Prof Rai’s recent visit to Tajikistan, a neighbouring country of Kazakhstan, where he, along with a university delegation, held discussions with Almaty Management University authorities.

“The offshore campus in Kazakhstan presents a strategic move for LU to spread its roots internationally,” Prof Rai told Hindustan Times. “Indian citizens are involved in all sectors of life in Kazakhstan, and many educational institutions run by Indian citizens are already operational there. The Kazakhstan government is also providing clear standard operating procedures for investments in education,” he added.

The planned campus will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure and offer specialised programs such as MBA, BBA, and other professional courses. These programs aim to create valuable internship opportunities and enhance career prospects for students.

“The initiative will not only offer world-class education but also strengthen academic ties between India and Kazakhstan,” said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava.

Prof Rai also highlighted the potential of the new campus in promoting internationalisation in education, a key focus of the Indian government’s New Education Policy (NEP). “Kazakhstan is an important region for the internationalisation of education. While we have students from Tajikistan, we currently do not have any from Kazakhstan. This move will open doors to a key market and bolster our position as an international institution,” he noted.

LU is currently awaiting necessary clearances and logistical support from government authorities. “We are in constant communication with the relevant agencies to obtain the required approvals. This project holds immense potential for academic growth and fostering international relationships,” Prof Rai added.