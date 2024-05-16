LU faux pas again: Wrong question paper given to BA Urdu examinees

Lucknow The University of Lucknow again faced a major embarrassment on Thursday when in the first shift of fourth semester of BA Urdu exam, question paper covering the syllabus of sixth semester was distributed. Last Thursday , the LU made a blunder by distributing OMR sheet of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University of Kanpur at its examination. (HT FILE)

Later in the evening, the university announced that the exam had been rescheduled as the questions were out of the syllabus. Vice chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai took cognizance of this matter and issued a notice to the question paper moderator on the basis of the report given by the Controller of Examinations, Vidya Nand Tripathi.

A committee has also been formed under the chairmanship of the vice chancellor to investigate this matter, identify shortcomings and make recommendations to prevent such incidents in future.

The LU issued a statement informing that the examination of BA 4th Semester Urdu, First Question Paper to be held on Thursday (May 16) in the morning shift (9.00 am to 10.30 am) had been rescheduled due to unavoidable reasons and would now be held on June 8 at the pre-determined examination centres and scheduled time (morning shift from 9.00 am to 10.30 am).

