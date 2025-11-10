LU labs left in neglect? VC assures intervention

Lucknow University might boast a NAAC A++ grade, but the truth is that some laboratories, including the labs of Institute of Advanced Molecular Genetics and Infectious Diseases, Institute of Development of Advance Computing at ONGC Centre for Advanced Studies and a lab in the chemistry department, having supercomputers, have been dysfunctional for at least six months now. The filthy ramp of the ONGC Center for Advanced Studies, in LU, proof the neglect the building is facing. (HT Photo)

When Hindustan Times visited the ONGC Centre for Advanced Studies it found that the magnificent entrance which once must have been constructed to add to grandeur is closed with some old fiber sheets while weeds are growing on the staircase.

However, the side entry to the building was open but walking on the ramp till the fourth floor the dirt on the ramp with bird droppings and garbage spoke of the neglect the building has faced. While several labs were closed the start-up and incubation centre was also found locked.

A faculty member on request of anonymity said that when developing laboratories for research, faculties use the project funding and no specific support is given to them by the university. “The university must support research apart from the annual awards. The process of providing endorsement letters for the research funding should be eased so that more faculty members work harder in the direction to cultivate a research-oriented atmosphere in their departments,” said the faculty member.

Some other faculty members on request of anonymity had a similar opinion to share. They also highlighted the problems with Wifi in the cyber library, which made it difficult for post-graduate students and research scholars to get access to research journals and materials for research.

When Hindustan Times checked the status of Wifi in the cyber library it found that even though the internet connectivity in the undergraduate lab in the library was working smoothly - opening various journals. The postgraduate and research lab in the library had trouble connecting to the internet.

Several post-graduate students who regularly visit the library claimed that they are forced to use their mobile hotspot to get access to the internet as problems with connecting to Wifi are not new.

LU vice-chancellor prof Manuka Khanna said that the university has begun getting the ceilings of the chemistry labs renovated while a WIFI arrangement is being made outside Tagore library so that many departments can benefit at the same time.

“The work is being carried out with the help of PM USHA funds received by the university. Besides, as part of the funding, the studio cum recording room is also being constructed in the journalism department. As far as the ONGC building is concerned, we are working to convert it into Agriculture faculty as the land for the third campus has not been received by the university yet,” said Khanna.