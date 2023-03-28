Home / Cities / Lucknow News / LU PhD students script, enact short plays on social issues

LU PhD students script, enact short plays on social issues

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 28, 2023 08:51 PM IST

The department organised a two-day workshop followed by performances by PhD scholars on the occasion of the World Theatre Day (March 27)

For the first time, PhD students of the Department of English and Modern European Languages, University of Lucknow, scripted and enacted short plays that dealt with major themes such as sexual orientation, addiction, parental pressure and Dalit issues.

Students enacting their scripts on stage at Lucknow University (HT Photo)
Students enacting their scripts on stage at Lucknow University (HT Photo)

The department organised a two-day workshop followed by performances by PhD scholars on the occasion of the World Theatre Day (March 27). “Padam Shri prof Raj Bisaria’s message was read out during the event. It was the same stage where he started student production in the 1960s,” said prof Meenakshi Pawha, who guided the students.

Four plays were enacted. The first play was entitled Kli which was based on parental pressure leading to suicide. The second play was on sexual (LGBT) rights, the third was on addiction (alcoholism), and the last was on dalit youths and their struggle, she said.

The event was witnessed by dean, faculty of arts, prof Arvind Awasthi, DSW, Prof Poonam Tandon, head, prof Priyadarshini, faculty members and students of the department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out