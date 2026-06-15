LU placements rise steadily over 3 years, salaries touch ₹12 lakh

The University of Lucknow (LU) recorded a sharp rise in student placements and salary packages over the past three academic sessions, with more than 4,200 students securing jobs across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in 2024-25. Average salaries touched nearly ₹12 lakh in some courses, according to data shared by the university’s Central Placement Cell, a copy of which HT accessed. University of Lucknow (File photo)

Vice-chancellor Prof JP Saini said the university strengthened its placement system by creating separate placement cells for both campuses and would continue efforts to improve placement opportunities in the coming years.

Two-year postgraduate programmes emerged as the biggest contributors to placements. In 2024-25, 2,099 of the 3,130 graduates secured jobs, translating into a placement rate of nearly 67%, the highest among all programme categories. The corresponding figures stood at 1,923 placements out of 3,059 students in 2023-24 and 1,249 placements out of 3,087 students in 2022-23.

The average salary for two-year postgraduate programmes also rose steadily, increasing from ₹7.45 lakh in 2022-23 to ₹9.79 lakh in 2024-25.

Four-year undergraduate programmes also witnessed a major rise in placements, with 1,975 of 3,333 graduates securing jobs in 2024-25. The average salary nearly doubled from ₹7.99 lakh in 2023-24 to ₹11.95 lakh in 2024-25.

Three-year undergraduate programmes, which have now been phased out, recorded 1,739 placements in 2023-24, up from 935 in 2021-22. The average salary for these courses also reached ₹11.95 lakh.

The university’s five-year undergraduate and one-year postgraduate programmes also maintained strong placement records. In 2024-25, 128 of 156 students from five-year UG programmes secured jobs, while one-year PG programmes placed 22 of 25 graduates. The average salary for one-year PG courses crossed ₹10 lakh for the first time.

Prof Anoop Kumar Bharti, director of the Central Placement Cell, said improved branding, social media outreach and greater student focus on placements helped attract recruiters.