LU signs MoU with oldest Russian science institute

University of Lucknow signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of Biology of the Southern Seas, the oldest Russian institute of science. The MoU has been signed for a period of five years. LU campus (Pic for representation)

On Monday, Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice chancellor, University of Lucknow and Prof Roman V Gorbunov, director of the Institute of Biology of the Southern Seas, Russia signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during an online meeting.

This MoU will enable implementation of several collaborative initiatives, including implementation of student and faculty exchange programmes and joint research projects, establishment of new courses, exchange of information and publications, and the organisation of conferences and workshops.

These agreements will eventually foster international collaboration in the fields of science, education and technology, as well as promote equality, and increased contribution to the development of society.

Both the institutions expressed enthusiasm about the potential opportunities this partnership will bring to their students and staff. Prof Gorbunov noted that “The signing of this MoU is a key step forward between India and Russia in the realm of higher education”.

Prof Rai, on the other hand, stated that this collaboration signifies a mutual commitment of India and Russia to excellence and innovation in higher education and opens up exciting possibilities for collaboration in the broader field of research, including hydrobiology, aquatic and terrestrial ecology, radiation and chemical biology, etc.

LU inks MoU with CDRI

University of Lucknow and Central Drug research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow jointly signed an academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This MoU will facilitate several mutual exchange programmes in research and academic trainings such as conducting collaborative research programmes in specific fields of interest and submission of collaborative projects for extramural funding (such as CSIR, DST, DBT, ICMR, and other funding agencies), organizing training programmes for postgraduates and research scholars, faculty exchange programme and sharing of instrumentation facilities. These agreements will help in exchanging knowledge, utilization of start-of-the-art facility for research, improving research quality, increasing number of quality publications, filling of intellectual property rights (IPR), and thus it will facilitate in bringing more extramural funds for research. Eventually, this MoU will improve quality of education and research of the University.