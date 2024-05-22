 LU teachers, researchers to survey poll-bound region - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LU teachers, researchers to survey poll-bound region

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 22, 2024 07:36 AM IST

A team of five teachers and four researchers will visit the region between May 25 to 27 to coincide with the sixth phase of polling.

Political science department of the Lucknow University will conduct a survey for political analysis in poll bound districts of East UP. A team of five teachers and four researchers will visit the region between May 25 to 27 to coincide with the sixth phase of polling.

Lucknow University campus. (HT FIle)
Lucknow University campus. (HT FIle)

“These dates have been fixed keeping in mind the fact that during this period political propaganda and activities within and outside the institutions will be at their peak. Apart from this, during these days, the study group will also get an opportunity to meet and talk to party candidates contesting the elections,” said Sanjay Gupta, head of political science department.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“In this way, the study group will get an opportunity to understand the political scenario and the mood of the public in selected districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh like Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Ghazipur etc. With the aim of studying the voting behaviour of voters, it is proposed to visit students enrolled in higher educational institutions of the region,” he said.

To make our study systematic, questionnaires to be filled in by the respondents are being prepared. Sampling and other research techniques will be applied in this study, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / LU teachers, researchers to survey poll-bound region

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On