LU teachers, researchers to survey poll-bound region

Political science department of the Lucknow University will conduct a survey for political analysis in poll bound districts of East UP. A team of five teachers and four researchers will visit the region between May 25 to 27 to coincide with the sixth phase of polling. Lucknow University campus. (HT FIle)

“These dates have been fixed keeping in mind the fact that during this period political propaganda and activities within and outside the institutions will be at their peak. Apart from this, during these days, the study group will also get an opportunity to meet and talk to party candidates contesting the elections,” said Sanjay Gupta, head of political science department.

“In this way, the study group will get an opportunity to understand the political scenario and the mood of the public in selected districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh like Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Ghazipur etc. With the aim of studying the voting behaviour of voters, it is proposed to visit students enrolled in higher educational institutions of the region,” he said.

To make our study systematic, questionnaires to be filled in by the respondents are being prepared. Sampling and other research techniques will be applied in this study, he said.