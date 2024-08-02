LU to offer more online UG, PG courses; awaiting UGC approval

The Lucknow University (LU) is set to introduce nine postgraduate (PG) and one undergraduate (UG) online course this academic year, in addition to the existing online courses in Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Master of Commerce (MCom). These courses were approved by the academic council of the university on Wednesday. The Lucknow University campus (File)

The new courses include Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Master’s degrees in Political Science, Sanskrit, English, Economics, Social Work and Business Administration with specialisations in Human Resource, International Business, Finance and Marketing.

Speaking to HT, Piyush Bhargava, director of LU Centre for Online and Distance Education (LUCODE), shared that the admission process for these courses is expected to begin in mid-August.

“We will start the admission process as soon as UGC formally approves the courses. If everything goes as planned, classes will begin in September. The application forms will be available online on LUCODE’s official website, along with a demo video on how to fill out the form,” said Bhargava.

Applicants will need to create an Academic Bank of Credits ID first. Then, they will need to create a Distance Education Bureau (DEB) ID on the official DEB website. Once both IDs are created, applicants can register on the official LUCODE website using their DEB ID.

“The candidate’s data will be automatically integrated into the website through the DEB ID. The qualifications for all the courses will follow LU norms,” Bhargava added.

Each course will include 120 hours of teaching divided into four quadrants: e-content, video lectures, a discussion forum, and assignments for each paper. Every unit of the course will be divided into three modules, with module-wise PDFs provided as part of the e-content.

The video lectures will be based on e-content created by in-house experts. The discussion forum will be active after every unit, where students and teachers will connect virtually for about an hour to address any questions or doubts.

“Students will be required to submit assignments online for each subject. The semester examinations will be conducted online but in a pen-paper format at the university,” Bhargava added.