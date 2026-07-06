Lucknow ₹26 lakh cash haul: Financial trail, SI’s son’s BMW under scanner

The recovery of ₹26 lakh in unaccounted cash from a BMW and a Scorpio SUV in Lucknow has taken a new turn after police found that the luxury car was being used by the son of a serving Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector posted in Chowk, Lucknow. Police are now examining the financial background of the accused and verifying the BMW’s ownership history, as the vehicle had multiple previous owners. The seizure occurred on Saturday during a vehicle checking drive near Smriti Upvan (Sourced)

Police sources said the BMW was being driven by the sub-inspector’s son, who is understood to be the vehicle’s third owner. Investigators are verifying the ownership trail and examining whether the vehicle’s transfer connects to the cash recovery.

The seizure occurred on Saturday during a vehicle checking drive near Smriti Upvan. Police recovered 52 bundles of ₹500 notes, totaling ₹26 lakh, after intercepting a BMW with an unusual number plate and black-tinted windows parked alongside a Scorpio SUV.

Three persons, Shivanshu Pandey, 21, Rochman Verma, 19, and Rachit Thakur alias Atharv, 21, were arrested after they allegedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation or documents to establish the lawful source of the cash.

Police sources said investigators have sought details of the accused’s bank accounts, financial transactions and income records as part of the probe. The objective is to determine whether the seized money is linked to any legitimate business activity.

The income tax department, which was informed immediately after the recovery, has initiated its own proceedings. Police are awaiting the department’s report, which is expected to help determine the source and ownership of the cash and guide the next course of the investigation.

Officials said the investigation is continuing, examining financial records, ownership details and all other relevant aspects before drawing conclusions.