Lucknow administration prepares for I-Day week, new celebrations planned
The Lucknow administration is preparing for its 75th Independence Day celebration in an entirely new way. Other than hoisting the tri-colour at all the government establishments and private houses under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme, the administration will observe the I-Day week, informed Suryapal Gangwar, district magistrate. Several patriotic and cultural programmes will mark the 75th anniversary of independence, he added.
“Lucknow will observe the I-Day week, starting from August 11 to August 17, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the ministry of home affairs to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian independence,” DM said.
The DM elaborated that the entire city would be decked up on the day, the crossings would be lit up in tri-colours, and all commercial establishments would be asked to decorate in the theme to celebrate the day.
The week-long celebration will include cultural and patriotic activities. Furthermore, the DM instructed his officials to ensure that all government facilities hoisted the national flag measuring 20 by 30 inches. Additionally, he instructed Nagar Nigam to make sure the entire city is cleaned.
758 notices issued to Pune buildings in July for mosquito breeding spots
The health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation has issued 758 notices in July alone to societies and commercial spaces in and around Pune for mosquito breeding grounds which may lead to an increase in dengue and chikungunya cases in the city. The notices issued are highest this year for July. There are 50 confirmed cases of dengue and no cases of Chikungunya in July in PMC limits in July, health department officials said.
Uttar Pradesh reported 409 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from among 82,247 samples tested in the past 24 hours. “In the past 24 hours, 390 patients defeated the infection while 20,72,606 patients have recovered in the state till now,” said Association of International Doctors, secretary-general, Dr Abhishek Shukla. At present, the state has 2,728 active Covid-19 cases. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 0.49%.
Car runs through barricade in Hathras, injures 2 cops
Two policemen, including a police outpost (chowki) in-charge and a head constable, were injured when notorious elements drove through a barrier placed to stop them, in Hathras district, on Friday evening. The injured cops were hospitalised at the district hospital and the driver of the car has been arrested.
Highways closed, 4 kanwarias die in mishaps during yatra
National Highway 58, which connects Delhi to Hardwar and Dehradun, was blocked to normal traffic from Saturday and only Kanwarias and their vehicles will be allowed on it till July 26. Also, one side of the Delhi- Meerut Expressway has been blocked to normal traffic from Saturday. Two kanwarias died after a roadway bus hit their motorcycle on NH 24. Both kanwarias were on their way to Garh Mukteshwar from Moradabad to bring Kanwar.
Delayed renovations keep tourists away from Pune’s two historic places
The Pune Municipal Corporation's Rs 1.50 crore project to preserve and restore “Meghdambari”, a canopied structure of Vishrambaugwada, a Grade-1 heritage structure, remains incomplete even after more than one year. According to civic officials, PMC has already spent Rs 2 crore on the restoration of the wada structure and wooden “Meghdambari”. Vishrambaugwada, influenced by the Peshwa style of architecture and designed by Mansaram Laxman and Daji Suthar, was built in 1807 AD.
