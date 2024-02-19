 Lucknow airport plays host as private jets fly in head honchos - Hindustan Times
Lucknow airport plays host as private jets fly in head honchos

Lucknow airport plays host as private jets fly in head honchos

ByAnupam Srivastava, Lucknow
Feb 19, 2024 10:59 PM IST

Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport stood as a beacon of hospitality on a bustling Monday, as a flurry of private jets touched down, each carrying prominent figures, including VVIPs and business tycoons. The airport staff, fully aware of the impending influx, worked tirelessly to give a grand welcome befitting the stature of their high-profile arrivals.

The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow (HT File Photo)
The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The airport continued to play host to this influx of VVIPs who came to Lucknow to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Among the early arrivals was defence minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the Member of Parliament from Lucknow. Spokesperson of Lucknow Airport said, “The plane of the Prime Minister touched down at 1:30 pm. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, extended a warm welcome to him. His plane returned with him at 4.40 pm.”

Among the high-profile guests were Ravikant Jaipuria, the chairman of RJ Corp; Jeenal Mehta, the managing director of Torrent Power; Madhav Krishna Singhania, representing JK Cements; Anil Kumar Singh of APCO Infratech, Hinduja; Yusuf Ali from the LuLu group; HM Bangur of Bangur Cement; Kailash Jhanwar of Ultratech Cement; Sanjay Singhania of Haldiram Group, and Karan Adani from the Adani group.

The spokesperson for Lucknow airport said, “We anticipate a continued influx of VVIP flights on Tuesday and Wednesday. The airport staff has been tirelessly engaged since the early hours, meticulously ensuring a proper reception to guests arriving in their private jets.” However, normal operations of flights were not disturbed he said.

