Lucknow: Bulldozers back in action in Akbar Nagar

Bulldozers were back in action in Akbar Nagar here on Monday to take the Kukrail riverbed back from encroachers as demolition resumed in the light of the fact that the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court’s stay order would not apply on those houses/ shops whose occupants haven’t approached the court after being provided time for the same. Demolition under wa y in Akbar Nagar area of Lucknow. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

Initiated in December, the demolition drive had been stayed by the high court and extended in phases.

Lucknow Development Authority vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi, accompanied by municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh, oversaw the operation.

“It’s a significant environmental initiative to get back the riverbed from encroachers. In 1984, the area had 284 encroachments, primarily consisting of makeshift tin sheds, jhuggis (slums) and hutments. The situation was similar in 1990 and 1992. It wasn’t until 2002 that permanent constructions emerged, systematically encroaching on the riverbed,” Tripathi said.

“The river was getting killed due to the apathy of organised encroachers. The state government will have to remove the encroachments for rejuvenation of the river, environmental preservation and restoration of the riverbed,” he added.

Drones arranged by district administration were keeping an eye on every passerby and residents in the presence of heavy police force.

Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh said, “The vigil during the operation is evident. You can see drones provided by the district administration monitoring the area, they are ensuring strict surveillance of both passersby and residents. The heavy police presence is enough to show the importance of the biggest environmental operation of the city.”

As many as 277 houses, whose occupants had not moved court ,would be demolished, said Tripathi.

“All of them will be required to fill forms and deposit ₹5000 on which they will be allotted houses by LDA. The rest of the amount they can pay in instalments,” Tripathi added.

“Forty-two residents have been allotted houses today. We have conducted an awareness drive and told residents that the Kukrail riverbed cannot be occupied by them, and they will have to leave the place as a plan for development of a green riverfront on the Kukrail is on,” he said.

RESIDENTS VOICE CONCERN

The residents shared their concerns amid resumption of the demolition exercise.

Mohammed Riyaz Alam, an auto-rickshaw driver, said: “I have been living here for the past 40 years and now I am asked to leave. However, I have filled a form for an LDA house. I have taken out my belongings and hope to shift to a new house tomorrow (Tuesday).”

Another resident Ishrat Jahan said, “I am a widow with four daughters. I wash dishes to keep the kitchen fire burning. I don’t have the money to pay for a house. Where I will go with my four daughters?”