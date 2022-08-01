Lucknow: Cloth trader killed over personal rivalry, two held
With the arrest of two persons, the Lucknow police on Sunday claimed to have worked out the sensational murder of a 28-year-old city trader, Mahendra Maurya, who was shot dead on Ring Road by unidentified assailants while he was returning home after closing his shop in Para area on July 25.
In a press note issued by the Lucknow police, the police officials said the murder was the fallout of one-sided liking for Mahendra’s wife by one Sanjay Maurya who is still at large.
They both had confrontation over the issue a few days before the incident.
The officials said total six people were found to be involved in the entire execution of crime. They said two persons, Satish Gautam and Mukesh Rawat, have been arrested while efforts were on to arrest four others.
The officials said, Satish Gautam along with another shooter Gyan Singh Yadav alias Gyani and Sanjay Gautam executed the murder. Mukesh Rawat did recee of Mahendra’s daily movement and followed his car on the day of crime. They said efforts were on for the arrest of main conspirator Sanjay Maurya and three others namely the main shooter Gyan Singh Yadav, and Dinesh Singh Thakur who helped the accused in procuring SIM cards on his identity proof, and one Shani Kashyap.
Sharing further details, Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) informed that Mukesh Rawat and Dinesh Singh Thakur followed Mukesh from his shop and they informed Satish and Gyan about his movement. “As per their plan, Satish Gautam parked his motorcycle in front of Mahendra’s car when he reached below Bhuwar bridge following which the victim had to stop his car. At the same time, Sanjay and Gyani came down walking and killed Mahendra. They later fled from the crime scene in separate directions to mislead the police,” he said. “Shani Kashyap was kept as backup shooter in case the main shooters failed to execute the crime,” he added.
Mahendra had suffered two bullet wounds on his chest and stomach in the attack and succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University (KGMU). His father Roshal Lal Maurya had lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 for murder against unidentified assailants in this connection.
-
Banker’s house in Ludhiana burgled of ₹50,000, jewellery
A gang of burglars targeted the house of a banker in D block of the Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and decamped with ₹50,000 and jewellery. At the time of the incident, Rajesh Kumar and his family members were sleeping in the other room. In his complaint, Rajesh Kumar, said he came to know about the incident in the morning when he found the room to have been ransacked and the almirah lying open.
-
32-year-old woman ends life by consuming poison at Ludhiana’s DMCH
A 32-year-old woman on Saturday ended her life at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) by consuming poison. The victim was under stress over the ill health of her husband and inability to bear the cost of his treatment. The woman was a resident of Badala village of Phillaur. Her husband was admitted to DMCH after suffering a stroke. The ASI added that police are recording the statement of the deceased's family members.
-
Army dog ‘Axel’ laid to rest in J&K
The Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier 'Axel' who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity. The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday.
-
Panjab University seeks National Education Policy-aligned syllabus from departments
In a move to implement the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), Panjab University has sought the NEP-aligned syllabus from its departments. The office of the dean university instruction on Wednesday issued a circular asking all departments and centres to submit NEP-aligned syllabus approved by joint administrative and academic committees (JAACs). Earlier this year, PU had formulated a course framework for its departments with the aim to implement the recommendations of NEP-2020.
-
LeT militant killed in encounter in Baramulla
One Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. Bhat was identified as a resident of Baramulla's Pattan, Irshad Ahmad Bhat. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Binner area of the district on Saturday evening on the basis of information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
