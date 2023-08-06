Display ODOP products at all important places: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday stressed on giving more display to ODOP products at all important places across the state to increase their visibility. While reviewing the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, Yogi Adityanath directed that other traditional trades should also be identified and included in the scheme. (Pic for representation)

The Yogi Adityanath government had launched its flagship ODOP scheme on January 24, 2018. Under this scheme, indigenous products from all 75 districts of the state have been selected.

Reviewing progress of the MSME department, the chief minister stressed on displaying ODOP products at important places, including railway stations, Gandhi Ashram, private hotels and those run by the tourism department.

The ODOP products will also be displayed in the state capital and Gorakhpur.

During the meeting, it was also decided to promote these products through shopping malls of the Lulu Group and e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon.

The chief minister also stressed on utilizing all budget of the ODOP.

In line with the announcement of Unity Malls in the Union Budget earlier this year, the Uttar Pradesh government also gave a big push to this crucial infrastructure in its budget in February this year.

In a fillip to the state’s flagship ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme, the U.P. government made a provision of ₹200 crore in the budget to promote marketing of products through the ‘Unity Mall’.

The state government is promoting these products at national and international platforms.

While reviewing the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, Yogi Adityanath directed that other traditional trades should also be identified and included in the scheme.

Besides, proper training should be given to beneficiaries and they should also be informed about the market related to their trade.

He also directed officials to develop a portal having complete details of all trained workers so that people could avail their services.

During the meeting, chief minister also reviewed preparations for the UP International Trade Show (UP ITS - 2023) proposed in Greater Noida from September 21 to 25.

The CM was also apprised of the progress of the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), UP Design Institute, Unity Mall and Pledge Park.

Yogi instructed officials to complete all work in a time-bound manner.

