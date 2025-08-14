Lucknow comes to a halt when its ‘heart’ is choked

LUCKNOW Hazratganj, the heart of Lucknow and one of the busiest market areas in the city, is more than just a destination - it’s a passage with thousands crossing through it every day to reach different parts of the city. And a traffic mess here on any given day makes one thing clear – when Ganj stops, Lucknow comes to a halt! With increasing bottlenecks, people have started avoiding shopping here as no one wants to waste time in a jam, said a trader. (File Photo)

The chaos on Monday was a glaring example. Traffic snarls began around 10am when traffic diversions were rolled out for the Monsoon Session of the UP legislative assembly. The move was aimed at facilitating VVIP convoys, but instead of easing congestion, the plan triggered a citywide chain reaction. Within an hour, Hazratganj was clogged with re-routed vehicles.

A spell of rain worsened the situation. By noon, arterial roads leading to Qaiserbagh, Aminabad, Hussainganj and Charbagh turned into choke points. The ripple effect spread further: Alambagh, Mahanagar and Gomti Nagar also saw severe traffic snarls. Commuters reported being stuck for up to two hours on stretches that normally take 20 minutes.

35% more traffic, city crawls at 6kmph

According to traffic department data, about 1.4 lakh vehicles cross Hazratganj during peak hours on a regular weekday. On Monday, the diversions pushed an additional 30–35% traffic load into adjoining residential lanes. Average speed in the central zone dropped from 22 kmph to just 6 kmph between 11:30am and 3pm.

“Lucknow still follows a ‘colonial traffic grid’ where Hazratganj acts as the central node. Unlike cities with ring roads or bypasses, we have limited alternative corridors. This makes VVIP days difficult,” said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Kamlesh Dixit. “Diversions are always required for the Monsoon Session. We are working on intelligent signal systems and better public transport integration,” he added.

Jam impacts biz too

The jam didn’t just test commuters’ patience, it also hit trade. Shopkeepers in Hazratganj said they faced a drop in footfall, while food delivery apps flagged delays of hours across the city. Several school buses reached their depots late. Commuters who crossed Hazratganj for office also bore the brunt for choosing the city’s central area.

“With increasing bottlenecks, people have started to avoid shopping here as no one wants to waste their time in a jam,” said Vinod K, owner of a popular apparel shop in Ganj.

“I leave Indira Nagar at 11am and usually reach Charbagh around 1:30pm when there is a jam-like condition. After Monday’s traffic snarls, it felt like the entire city was stuck in one giant loop,” said a daily commuter Vikram Singh, a railway employee, who takes the Ganj route every day to reach the Charbagh railway station.

What experts say

Ganj and its adjoining areas are dotted by business/retail outlets, schools, eateries, government offices and spaces for protests, making it bustling with activity throughout the day. After multiple initiatives failed to yield results in the city which struggles with daily traffic chaos, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has come up with another plan to decongest roads.

“For the first time, a detailed City Mobility Plan (CMP) has been prepared with the help of a private consultant firm to regulate public transport, managing traffic flow and improving overall urban mobility under a long-term vision,” said AK Gautam, city town planner, LDA.

CITY MOBILITY PLAN

* Construction of elevated roads and new flyovers to ease congestion at choke points.

* Improvement of existing road infrastructure and junctions.

* Promote public transport, including Metro expansion to key suburbs.

* Creation of dedicated parking zones to reduce roadside vehicle halts.

* Regulation of e-rickshaw movement permitting them only in inner lanes and prohibiting their operation on main roads.

* Streamlining city bus routes and ensuring buses stop only at designated points to prevent traffic bottlenecks.

* Expand ring roads and create alternative corridors to bypass the core.