Lucknow cyber police take down fake portal resembling excise department website

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 21, 2025 09:57 PM IST

The fraud came to fore when the excise department noticed the fraudulent website accepting applications for retail liquor licences

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Cyber Police unearthed and blocked a counterfeit e-lottery portal that was created by cyber thugs to dupe people. The fake website mimicked the excise department’s official portal for 2025-26 liquor licence applications. The matter came to light when excise officials filed a complaint at the cyber police station at Vibhuti Khand.

The fake website mimicked the excise department’s official portal for 2025-26 liquor licence applications. (Pic for representation)
The fake website mimicked the excise department's official portal for 2025-26 liquor licence applications. (Pic for representation)

The legitimate application process was meant to be conducted through the official website https://exciseelotteryup.upsdc.gov.in, but the cons set up a deceptive clone at https://upexciseelotteryupsdcgovco.in.

“We have registered an FIR based on the excise department’s complaint and begun our investigation,” said cyber police station inspector Brajesh Yadav. He added, “The fake website has been taken down, and we are gathering information about those behind this operation.”

The fraud came to fore when the excise department noticed the fraudulent website accepting applications for retail liquor licences.

