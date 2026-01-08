‘Lucknow Darshan’ double-decker bus begins operations, draws modest turnout

The city’s newly launched ‘Lucknow Darshan’ double-decker electric bus rolled out on Wednesday as a commercial heritage tourism service, offering residents and tourists a new way to explore key heritage sites, though passenger numbers remained low on the first day. The morning run saw 10 passengers on the 66-seater bus, while the evening trip managed 14. Starting from 1090 Chauraha, the e-bus made its first stop at UP Darshan Park, where an onboard guide briefed tourists about the exhibits. (Sourced)

The tour’s main attraction was Vidhan Bhavan, where tourists were granted special entry into the Assembly Hall and picture gallery on presenting government-issued identity cards, including digital IDs. The stop lasted around 30 minutes. The bus was parked on the roadside outside Vidhan Bhavan due to the absence of a designated parking space.

Passengers appreciated the upper deck’s panoramic city views. Sanskar Shukla, an Indira Nagar resident, said the Vidhan Bhavan access motivated him to take the tour. “I had never imagined getting such access. I would love to return with my family,” he said.

Shradha Dwivedi from Delhi boarded the bus on impulse after spotting it at 1090 Chauraha. “Not taking this ride would have been a regret,” she said.

The journey concluded with passengers receiving a gift pack containing a snack and perfume. The bus returned to its starting point just 10 minutes behind schedule.

Special group discounts

UP State Tourism Development Corporation (UPSTDC) manager Manoj Verma said the service is receiving strong enquiries. Special group discounts of 25% for school groups and 20% for other groups with a minimum of 32 passengers have been introduced. The fare has been fixed at ₹500 for adults and ₹400 for children aged between 5 and 12 years, with a 10% introductory discount (online payment) available till January 31.