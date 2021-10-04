Lucknow DM: Stay indoors, avoid going to Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur

The Lucknow district magistrate (DM) on Monday issued an advisory to the commuters going to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri and the neighbouring Sitapur, telling people to stay indoors following elaborate security arrangements, blockades and barricading on the highways. Besides, North Eastern Railway (NER) cancelled two of its trains and short-terminated two others due to the situation in Lakhimpur Kheri.

“People should avoid going to Sitapur and Lakhimpur Kheri as the roads are completely blocked and barricaded,” said Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash.

While anticipating a jam-like situation and frequent demonstrations, Lucknow DM also advised local commuters to stay indoors and avoid going towards the chief minister’s residence, Vikramaditya Marg, Gautampalli, Hazratganj in Lucknow and other areas.

“The force is busy in handling the law and order situation, hence there are hardly any cops on the crossings to check jam-like situations. Hence, people should stay indoors and avoid going towards CM’s residence and other important places,” he said.

The Lucknow DM also said one should venture out only if it was very important.

Mahesh Gupta, public relations officer (PRO) of NER’s Lucknow division, said that 05361/62- Mailani-Bahraich-Mailani passenger train and 05088 Lucknow-Mailani remained cancelled on Monday. NER also short- terminated two trains. He said the train 05086/85 Lucknow-Mailani-Lucknow was terminated at Sitapur and returned from Sitapur to Lucknow. Similarly, 05009 Gorakhpur-Mailani train was short-terminated at Lucknow.