    Lucknow: Ex-NCB official held for ₹42L embezzlement

    Rajendra Kumar Dubey, who served as an intelligence officer and malkhana in-charge at the NCB’s Lucknow regional office, was arrested in Lucknow on Tuesday under an ongoing drive targeting wanted accused in economic offences cases.

    Published on: Jan 22, 2026 4:16 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
    A former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official has been arrested for the alleged misappropriation of 42.23 lakh from government cash kept in official custody, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Uttar Pradesh Police said Wednesday.

    Representational image (Sourced)
    Representational image (Sourced)

    Rajendra Kumar Dubey, who served as an intelligence officer and malkhana in-charge at the NCB's Lucknow regional office, was arrested in Lucknow on Tuesday under an ongoing drive targeting wanted accused in economic offences cases.

    According to the EOW, the case stems from August 26, 2013, when the NCB seized 52.49 lakh from Baljeet Singh, owner of Simran Pharma in Aminabad’s New Medicine Market, during an NDPS Act investigation. The seized cash was deposited in the NCB malkhana at its CID Colony office in Mahanagar.

    On June 16, 2015, when a committee assigned to deposit the money in the State Bank of India opened the cash box, only 10.25 lakh was recovered. The remaining 42.23 lakh was missing. A case under Section 409 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal breach of trust by a public servant was registered at the Mahanagar police station. The investigation, initially conducted at the district level, was later transferred to the EOW on state government orders, according to the officials.

    The EOW probe found five accused guilty in the case. Investigators determined the alleged misappropriation occurred while the cash was in Dubey’s custody. The case was registered on a complaint by Madhav Singh, the then regional director of the NCB.

    Further legal proceedings are underway, the EOW said.

