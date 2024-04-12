Lucknow fire dept’s unique awareness drive begins on April 14

Given the increasing number of fire incidents in the city, Lucknow fire safety and emergency services are starting a massive awareness drive, but with a novel twist to connect the city youngsters with the campaign. Firemen dousing a fire in a two-wheeler in Wazirganj area of Lucknow on Thursday. No one was injured in the episode. (HT photo)

“Content creators and social media will now be used for the awareness drive starting from April 14, to be conducted by Lucknow fire department. We have rope in various Instagram creators and radio jockeys of the city so that this awareness campaign can reach as many people as possible,” said Mangesh Kumar, chief fire officer (CFO), Lucknow.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to the Fire Fighting and Emergency Services Lucknow, fire vehicles will be stationed in crowded establishments of the city from April 14 onwards. People will be appealed to make at least one rule of fire safety as their tagline and post their selfie or video with the fire fighting vehicle, tagging Lucknow fire department’s social media page @fireservicelkw. Making this initiative more competitive, the person taking part in this campaign and getting the most likes on the selfie or video taken with the fire fighting vehicle will be given five free movie tickets by fire and emergency services Lucknow.

“We have also produced a video clip, the primary goal of which is to educate people on how to prevent fire accidents or how to contact the fire department in the event of one. We are contacting numerous agencies, including the PVR, the municipality, and the railway, to make this clip widely accessible,” the CFO added.

In all, eight teams will reach out to rural and all big societies in their area, with one team each led by an FSO from each fire station. Under the Sarojini Nagar Fire Station, about 50 villages have been reached.