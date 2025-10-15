Lucknow: Gang forces obscene dance at Mohanlalganj fair, five held

A traditional fair in Mohanlalganj turned chaotic on Monday midnight when a group of men allegedly pressured performers to dance obscenely. When organisers and on-duty police intervened, the men reportedly hurled abuses, pelted stones at vehicles, and smashed windows, causing panic among visitors before police restored order. Five men arrested by Mohanlalganj police (Sourced)

Police identified the five arrested men as Lalit Rawat, 26, Sadashiv, 27, Mithun Rawat, 20, Deshdeepak, 23, and Vikrant Kumar, 24. “They are active members of the 7299 Gurjar Gang, known for creating disturbances to assert dominance in the region. All reside in the Mohanlalganj area,” said ACP Mohanlalganj Rajneesh Verma.

Authorities said the accused, Deshdeepak, blocked the main road with an SUV having no number plate and tinted windows, allegedly to showcase the gang’s influence. The act disrupted traffic and added to the panic at the fair.

An FIR has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the CLA Act. All five accused have been sent to judicial custody, and the SUV has been seized.

A senior officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said preliminary investigations indicate the accused are habitual offenders with multiple cases of assault, intimidation, and public disorder registered in Mohanlalganj, Gosaiganj, and Hazratganj police stations.