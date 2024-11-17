Lucknow gangster dies from ‘sepsis’ three weeks after encounter

Injured in an encounter over three weeks ago, gangster Kamlesh Tiwari died after developing post-surgical complications on Friday. Tiwari, who had suffered a bullet wound in the reported exchange of fire, was undergoing treatment at King’s George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow, hospital authorities confirmed on Saturday. (For representation)

Police officials said Tiwari, 29, who hailed from Lucknow was booked in 28 cases of robbery, theft and snatching registered at different police stations in Lucknow alone.

KGMU spokesperson Dr Sudhir Singh said Tiwari was brought to the medical university from the Lucknow jail after he suffered an infection in the injury caused in the police firing. He said the infection, which was caused by a wound in one of his legs, aggravated during treatment, and Tiwari succumbed from suspected septicemia on Friday.

Lucknow police officials, however, did not reveal the information about Tiwari’s death until it was disclosed by his family members on Saturday. Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), North, Jitendra Kumar Dubey said Tiwari, who hailed from Lucknow’s Thakurganj, was wanted in a chain snatching case involving a 62-year-old woman. The incident took place in Sector F of Janakipuram around 4.30 am on October 21. He said the police had an encounter with Tiwari and he was shot in leg in retaliatory firing near Bithauli Crossing on IIM road on the night of October 22.

A senior police official confirmed that a magisterial enquiry would be conducted, and appropriate action would be taken if anybody’s negligence was proved.

Tiwari was brought to the hospital on October 26 with a leg fracture, and underwent an interventional surgery, the hospital said. However, he developed post-surgical complications, one of which was drop in platelet count, leading to his death.

Dr Singh added the cause could be confirmed only after post-mortem. Tiwari had severe alcohol addiction, and poor health conditions, which too might have played a role in his death, he added.