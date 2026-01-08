Lucknow gets its first woman JCP (Crime)

An IPS officer of the 2002-batch, Aparna Kumar was on Wednesday appointed the joint commissioner of police (Crime) of Lucknow. She is becoming the first woman officer to hold the post since the formation of the Lucknow police commissionerate in 2020. She replaces Amit Verma. Aparna Kumar, a 2002-batch IPS officer (Sourced)

Prior to this posting, Kumar served as the inspector general of the police’s human rights wing. Her appointment is being seen as a significant step in strengthening professional and evidence-based policing in the state capital.

Kumar told HT that she was looking forward to the new responsibility. “I am excited to take the charge as I have been away from routine crime policing for some time.” She said she was, until recently, on study leave and pursuing master’s in law from the University of California, Berkeley.

Outlining her priorities, Kumar said her focus as the joint CP (Crime) would be on fair, transparent and professional investigations. “Use of technology, scientific evidence and data-driven policing will be central to crime investigation. My aim is to ensure that investigations stand strong in court and inspire public confidence,” she said. She added that her academic exposure and international experience would help her bring new perspectives to policing in Lucknow.

Beyond her policing career, Kumar is also known for her mountaineering feat. She is the first IPS officer to complete the Seven Summits challenge, which involves scaling the highest peaks on all seven continents. Her journey began with Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa, and went on to include Mount Elbrus (Europe), Aconcagua (South America), Vinson Massif (Antarctica), Denali (N. America) and ultimately Mount Everest (Asia).

Her professional achievements have earned her several national and international accolades and made her a role model for women in uniform. Kumar has also mentored and led mountaineering expeditions with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and has expressed her intent to take on the challenging North Pole expedition in the future.

PIC