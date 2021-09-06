Lucknow gives its best shot with over 1 lakh jabs in a day

LUCKNOW Lucknow on Monday became the first district in UP to inoculate over 1 lakh people in a single day since vaccination began on January 16 this year.

The state capital exceeded its target of 86,400 doses for the day by administering 1,03,143 doses, which was the highest in the division and state, according to a press statement by the district administration.

Prior to this, Lucknow’s highest single-day vaccination was 92,274 doses on August 27, followed by Sitapur (89,080 doses).

“By 9pm, 1,03,143 doses had been administered in Lucknow. No other district has achieved this figure in a single day,” said Dr MK Singh, in-charge vaccination in Lucknow.

“At least 250 doses of the vaccine were available at each booth,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

A large number of beneficiaries began reaching vaccination centres in the city around 9am and long queues were seen at vaccination centres at workplaces that facilitated walk-in vaccination facility.

As many as 195 vaccination centres with 461 booths were set up in Lucknow. A total of 104 centres were workplace vaccination centres where walk-in registration facility was available.

“Over 21.32 lakh first doses and over 8.07 lakh second doses have been administered in the state capital. This means, over 22% Lucknowites are fully vaccinated (both the doses). Total vaccination in Lucknow reached 2940252 doses,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Several organisations also organised vaccination camps. The Indian Industries Association, AMA Herbal Group, and Anantsheel Foundation collectively organised a free Covid vaccination camp on Talkatora Road. On-the-spot registration facility was available here.

However, beneficiaries faced issues at a few centres. At Ambedkar Park in Balaganj, a few of them decided to return and come again next day after waiting for over two hours. “I have to attend office and I can’t wait any longer,” said a beneficiary. Overcrowding was seen at the special camp at Kalicharan Degree College in Chowk.

Officials said no major complaint was received. “Everything went off smoothly. There might be some minor and temporary issues at a few places but no major complaint was received,” said Dr Singh.

At least 44 centres inoculated people till 10 pm, he said.