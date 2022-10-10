Lucknow journalists get PD Tandon Award for outstanding journalism

The annual award function of the PD Tandon Foundation Trust was held at National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) auditorium, Lucknow on Saturday.

This Trust was formed in the memory of PD Tandon, who was a freedom fighter, eminent author, journalist and former education minister of UP. The trust was formed by his son, RK Tandon, a veteran journalist and daughter Chitra Malik, an educator.

PD Tandon Award for Outstanding Journalism was given to Shilpi Sen and Saurabh Sharma for digital media. They were awarded a trophy along with a cash reward of ₹21,000 each.

The print media award was shared by Ramanshi Mishra and Yusra Husain who got a trophy along with a cash reward of ₹11,000 each.

On the basis of nominations, these awardees were selected by a panel of senior journalists, viz. Ratan Mani Lal. Sharat Pradhan, Govind Pant Raju and Ruchi Kumar.

The Foundation also organised a writing competition for mass communication and journalism students of the city. Drishti Vanaik of Amity School of Communications and Malay Pandey of BBD University were adjudged the best student journalists. Vaishali Gautam of Amity and Nabeela Urooj of BBD got the consolation prize.

The event was compeered by Chandra Shekhar Varma.