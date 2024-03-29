Lucknow Metro to run special midnight trains on IPL match days

Lucknow Metro has once again offered a special treat for Indian Premier League (IPL) enthusiasts, continuing a tradition from the previous year. The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) will operate special midnight trains on days when IPL matches are scheduled at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, which serves as the home ground for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). This decision is aimed at improving the convenience of spectators. Lucknow Metro’s file image (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT Archive)

According to Lucknow Metro officials, train services will be operational until 12:30 am on the match days. To facilitate transportation from the stadium to metro stations, authorities will also run low-floor feeder bus services from Transport Nagar and Indira Nagar metro stations. This initiative ensures seamless connectivity to Ekana Stadium via Shaheed Path.

The last metro rail service will depart from both terminal stations—Munshipulia and CCS Airport—at 12:30 am. Speaking about the special arrangement, MD of UPMRC, Susheel Kumar, said, “This marks the second consecutive year of offering the Midnight Metro service to ensure safe travel for every cricket enthusiast attending the IPL matches at the stadium. Our entire team is dedicated to ensuring a hassle-free match experience. I encourage everyone to utilize this service to make their IPL moments even more memorable.”

He added, “As our very own IPL team gears up to play at the Ekana Stadium in the upcoming IPL season, it’s an exciting time for the city. We are extending our support to the city team by facilitating all cricket enthusiasts to enjoy the matches at the stadium. On match days, we shall run our trains till midnight for the spectators, in the true spirit of cricket fever.”