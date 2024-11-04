Lucknow Municipal Corporation launches eco-friendly idol immersion drive

Following the Diwali festival, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has launched a special campaign for the respectful immersion of idols, including those of Ganesh and Lakshmi, along with associated worship materials. Mayor Sushma Kharkwal inaugurated the campaign from her camp office, marking the beginning of a 15-day citywide initiative in Lucknow. Devotees carry an idol for immersion (For representation only)

The campaign is coordinated by Ranjeet Singh, a corporator and executive committee member of the LMC. Singh explained that immersion will take place at various ghats along the Gomti River, including Jhulelal Park, Kudiyaghat, and Khatū Shyam Ghat. The corporation has prepared designated pits at these sites for proper immersion, ensuring the process adheres to environmental guidelines.

During the launch, over 5,000 idols were collected from wards such as Mahanagar, Vivekanand Puri, Daliganj, Niralanagar, and Mankameshwar and were ceremoniously immersed at Jhulelal Ghat. Singh emphasised that this free service will be available 24/7 for senior citizens and community committees for the campaign’s duration.

Residents interested in this service can contact the LMC at 9415414111. The initiative aims to facilitate the immersion process while promoting environmental awareness and community involvement. It balances the preservation of cultural traditions with ecological responsibility.

Municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh noted that the LMC is committed to making the immersion process both respectful and environmentally friendly during the festive season.