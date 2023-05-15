Home / Cities / Lucknow News / NCC naval cadets take part in boat-pulling session

NCC naval cadets take part in boat-pulling session

ByHT Correspondent
May 15, 2023 12:17 AM IST

Almost 330 naval NCC cadets from across 14 institutions participated in the boat pulling session where they manoeuvred Navy DK Whaler boats in the Gomti as part of the annual training camp.

LUCKNOW: NCC Naval cadets of Lucknow, as young as 12-years-old, took part in the boat pulling session followed by a cleanliness campaign in the Gomti river on Sunday, under the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan.

NAval cadets taking part in the boat pulling session . (Sourced)
NAval cadets taking part in the boat pulling session . (Sourced)

According to a statement released by the Defence PRO (Lucknow), almost 330 naval NCC cadets from across 14 institutions participated in the boat pulling session where they manoeuvred Navy DK Whaler boats in the Gomti as part of the annual training camp. This was the first time that the junior naval cadets got involved in a campaign of this magnitude. Chief Naval Instructors K K Tiwari and Komal Singh supervised and led this event.

After the exercise, they all got busy cleaning the Gomti and the river front, using naval boats, JCBs and trash vans, in coordination with Lucknow Nagar Nigam, as part of the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, which is a nationwide campaign launched by the NCC to promote cleanliness of water bodies.

Captain Navendu Saxena, commanding officer of the naval unit, said that such initiatives by naval cadets would continue even after the camp and special missions for Clean Gomti and Clean Lucknow would be carried out throughout the year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lucknow
lucknow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out