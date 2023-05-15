NCC naval cadets take part in boat-pulling session

LUCKNOW: NCC Naval cadets of Lucknow, as young as 12-years-old, took part in the boat pulling session followed by a cleanliness campaign in the Gomti river on Sunday, under the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan. NAval cadets taking part in the boat pulling session . (Sourced)

According to a statement released by the Defence PRO (Lucknow), almost 330 naval NCC cadets from across 14 institutions participated in the boat pulling session where they manoeuvred Navy DK Whaler boats in the Gomti as part of the annual training camp. This was the first time that the junior naval cadets got involved in a campaign of this magnitude. Chief Naval Instructors K K Tiwari and Komal Singh supervised and led this event.

After the exercise, they all got busy cleaning the Gomti and the river front, using naval boats, JCBs and trash vans, in coordination with Lucknow Nagar Nigam, as part of the Puneet Sagar Abhiyan, which is a nationwide campaign launched by the NCC to promote cleanliness of water bodies.

Captain Navendu Saxena, commanding officer of the naval unit, said that such initiatives by naval cadets would continue even after the camp and special missions for Clean Gomti and Clean Lucknow would be carried out throughout the year.