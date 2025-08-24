Lucknow Police, LMC clear roads, nearly 100 streets now traffic-friendly again

Nearly 100 streets across Lucknow have been cleared following an intensive anti-encroachment drive launched earlier this week, officials said on Sunday. The campaign, initiated on Wednesday, has widened key roads and improved traffic flow across the city. Massive anti-encroachment drive clears long-clogged footpaths and roads; residents hail move as relief from daily traffic woes. (Sourced)

Data from the five police zones, East, West, North, South, and Central, shows that South and West zones recorded the maximum clearance, with the operation carried out in coordination with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC).

Officials said the drive aims to ease congestion and restore space for pedestrians and vehicles. Over the years, illegal vendors, kiosks, and temporary structures had reduced carriageway space, causing traffic bottlenecks.

“Encroachment has been a major cause of congestion. This action is intended to restore public spaces and improve traffic discipline,” a senior police official supervising the operation said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (South Zone) Vasanth Rallapalli said vendors at busy mandis, fruit stalls, and fast-food centres were blocking roads during peak hours. “We held a settlement session at PGI police station and helped them shift to nearby open areas where they can continue business without obstructing traffic,” he added.

Rallapalli also noted that some shopkeepers raised concerns about reduced customer access due to the removal of vehicle parking. “We are finding customised solutions for this,” he said.

Local residents welcomed the drive, noting that long-choked stretches are now accessible. “Earlier, it took 20 minutes to cross 200 metres near Alambagh due to vendors. Today, the road looks almost new,” Anita Srivastava said. Commuter Mohammad Salman added, “If these streets remain clear, it will save hours of traffic every week.”

The operation involved earthmovers dismantling unauthorised structures while enforcement teams moved along key stretches under police supervision. Officials stated that the drive would continue in phases and warned that re-encroachment would result in strict penalties.