Lucknow police nab history sheeter after brief encounter

A history-sheeter carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on his head was arrested in a joint operation by the crime branch and Cantonment police in Lucknow on Monday.

The police claimed that the accused was a prime suspect in the murder of a 42-year-old railway contractor Virendra Thakur. Thakur, a resident of Bihar, was killed on June 25 in presence of his wife and three children after masked assailants had barged into his house in Nilmatha locality under Cantt police station.

In the encounter, the history-sheeter suffered a bullet injury to his left leg.

ADCP North Prachi Singh, while confirming the encounter, said the criminal was identified as Kamlesh Kumar Jaiswal alias Bittu Jaiswal (32). He was a prime suspect in the murder case of the railway contractor Virendra Thakur.

Narrating the sequence of the encounter, the ADCP North said, “We launched a vehicle checking drive following a tip-off that Kamlesh would be meeting his lawyer. At around 4:30 pm, we noticed a motorcycle approaching us. As the police tried to intercept the vehicle, one of the criminals opened fire.”

“In retaliatory firing, one of the criminals got injured while the other managed to flee from the scene. The one who suffered a bullet injury was later identified as Kamlesh Jaiswal. The hunt to nab the other criminal is on,” she added.

The ADCP North said the police also recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol and four live cartridges from the accused possession.