Lucknow police nab history sheeter after brief encounter
A history-sheeter carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on his head was arrested in a joint operation by the crime branch and Cantonment police in Lucknow on Monday.
The police claimed that the accused was a prime suspect in the murder of a 42-year-old railway contractor Virendra Thakur. Thakur, a resident of Bihar, was killed on June 25 in presence of his wife and three children after masked assailants had barged into his house in Nilmatha locality under Cantt police station.
In the encounter, the history-sheeter suffered a bullet injury to his left leg.
ADCP North Prachi Singh, while confirming the encounter, said the criminal was identified as Kamlesh Kumar Jaiswal alias Bittu Jaiswal (32). He was a prime suspect in the murder case of the railway contractor Virendra Thakur.
Narrating the sequence of the encounter, the ADCP North said, “We launched a vehicle checking drive following a tip-off that Kamlesh would be meeting his lawyer. At around 4:30 pm, we noticed a motorcycle approaching us. As the police tried to intercept the vehicle, one of the criminals opened fire.”
“In retaliatory firing, one of the criminals got injured while the other managed to flee from the scene. The one who suffered a bullet injury was later identified as Kamlesh Jaiswal. The hunt to nab the other criminal is on,” she added.
The ADCP North said the police also recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol and four live cartridges from the accused possession.
-
Pratapgarh police nab one for cab driver’s murder
Pratapgarh police are claiming to have cracked the murder case of an Ola cab driver and arrested one person in this connection here on Monday. The police also recovered the looted car and mobile phone from the possession of the accused. The accused identified as Suraj Shukla had booked the car and killed the driver Premchand Yadav in Kunda area on July 11, said police.
-
Kanwariyas block highway in Pratapgarh after scuffle
A group of kanwariyas blocked the highway and created a ruckus following an argument with a person in the Lalganj area of Pratapgarh district after their auto collided with a bike on Monday. Senior officials reached the spot and pacified the enraged Kanwariyas. At Ghuisarnath market in the Lalganj area, kanwariyas' auto had a minor collision with a bike. After an argument, kanwariyas chased the man, who entered a narrow lane adjacent to a shop.
-
Body of 7-year-old boy who drowned in Thane creek found in Airoli
The body of the seven-year-old boy who drowned in Thane creek last Wednesday was found on Monday near Airoli in Navi Mumbai. A group of fishermen accompanied by two fire rescue officials were searching The deceased, Rishi Usva's body along the entire Thane creek side using boats. Since the child went missing, everyday three boats used to go in search of him. Rishi has left behind his 12-year-old brother and a younger sister.
-
AMU alumnus appointed member of Commission on Presidential Scholars by US President
Prominent Indian American entrepreneur, philanthropist and a distinguished alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University Dr Frank F Islam has been appointed as a member of Commission on Presidential Scholars by the US President Joe Biden. The commission is tasked with selecting 161 Presidential Scholars from academics, the arts, career and technical education, said AMU public relation officer Omar S Peerzada.
-
NEP: Uniform exam fee for all universities and degree colleges in Uttar Pradesh now
There will be uniform examination fees for all undergraduate and post-graduate students studying in different universities across Uttar Pradesh following implementation of National Education Policy 2020. All the undergraduate students pursuing BA, B. SC, B. Com,,, BFA, B. Ed, BPEd, BJMC, B. Voc will have to pay Rs 800 per semester examinations. Students studying LLB, B. Sc Agriculture (Hons), LLB (Hons), B. Tech, B. Sc Biotech will pay Rs 1000 per semester examinations while students pursuing BDS, nursing, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery will have to pay Rs 1500 for every semester exam.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics