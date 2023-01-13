Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow Pride Walk route changed after six years

Lucknow Pride Walk route changed after six years

lucknow news
Published on Jan 13, 2023 12:08 AM IST

In light of the high court orders to not conduct processions near the General Post Office, the walk will now begin from Lucknow University through Begum Hazrat Mahal Park to Halwasiya, and then return, ending at Begum Hazrat Mahal Park

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

This year the Pride Walk in Lucknow will be held on February 26 instead of February 19, and the route has been changed too. This was decided at the Awadh Queer Pride (AQP) collective in their 7th planning meeting on Thursday, in Lucknow.

The meeting had around 45 attendees from non-profit organisations (national and international), mental health professionals, representatives from educational institutions and other organisations.

The Pride calendar was discussed at the meeting, besides planning for several other events through the year. The official route for six years has been the Dainik Jagran chauraha to the General Post Office (GPO). In light of the high court orders to not conduct processions near GPO, the walk will now begin from Lucknow University through Begum Hazrat Mahal Park to Halwasiya, and then return, ending at Begum Hazrat Mahal Park.

Other pre-Pride events were also planned like screenings of queer films at IIM Lucknow, a stall at Sanatkada, and NLU Lucknow will also be hosting queer programmes. A media sensitisation programme was also discussed wherein AQP members will be visiting media houses to sensitise employees on the correct language and rhetoric to be used when writing or speaking on queer issues. Events are lined up from January through February leading up to the walk.

Some of the institutions present at the event were IIM Lucknow, RML National Law University, and Amity University among others. Non-profit organisations present included Humsafar Trust, Sanatkada, Aazadi International, Breakthrough, Arz Foundation, Ehsaas Foundation, and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out