Lucknow records slight dip in temp but heat wave prevails in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Due to change in the wind pattern, the day temperature recorded a slight dip in the state capital. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 38.3 degrees Celsius, which was 0.2 degrees below normal.

Met director JP Gupta said, “The south-easterly wind has resulted in drop in day temperature. Similar wind pattern will continue for the next few days. So people may expect drop in temperature for the next few days.”

The maximum day temperature is expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will stay around 25 degrees C, according to the forecast issued by the state meteorological department.

As per the weatherman, the day temperature becomes uncomfortably hot around 11 am in the morning and stays at around 38 degrees Celsius till over 4 pm in the evening.

Prayagraj recorded the maximum day temperature in the state, with the mercury touching 44 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Jhansi with 43.6 degrees. The mercury in Fatehgarh touched 42 degrees Celsius and Churk recorded maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius.

The met department has issued forecast of heat wave across the state in coming days. District administrations have been directed to alert government hospitals about preparedness to treat those affected by heat stroke.

Health experts suggest increasing fluid intake, specially during daytime, to counter the impact of heat and prevent heat stroke.

The spike in day temperature has also increased the fear of fires in wheat field yet to be harvested. Atleast half a dozen such incidents have been reported I the state in the past 72 hours.