Lucknow records slight dip in temp but heat wave prevails in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow: Due to change in the wind pattern, the day temperature recorded a slight dip in the state capital. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 38.3 degrees Celsius, which was 0.2 degrees below normal.
Met director JP Gupta said, “The south-easterly wind has resulted in drop in day temperature. Similar wind pattern will continue for the next few days. So people may expect drop in temperature for the next few days.”
The maximum day temperature is expected to be around 39 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature will stay around 25 degrees C, according to the forecast issued by the state meteorological department.
As per the weatherman, the day temperature becomes uncomfortably hot around 11 am in the morning and stays at around 38 degrees Celsius till over 4 pm in the evening.
Prayagraj recorded the maximum day temperature in the state, with the mercury touching 44 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Jhansi with 43.6 degrees. The mercury in Fatehgarh touched 42 degrees Celsius and Churk recorded maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius.
The met department has issued forecast of heat wave across the state in coming days. District administrations have been directed to alert government hospitals about preparedness to treat those affected by heat stroke.
Health experts suggest increasing fluid intake, specially during daytime, to counter the impact of heat and prevent heat stroke.
The spike in day temperature has also increased the fear of fires in wheat field yet to be harvested. Atleast half a dozen such incidents have been reported I the state in the past 72 hours.
-
Over 150 vendors fined for flouting anti-tobacco rules in Noida
The district tobacco control cell has intensified its anti-tobacco drives around educational institutes across Gautam Budh Nagar. On Tuesday, DTCC fined over 150 vendors for violating Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (Cotpa), 2003, in Sector 125-126, where one private university and three private schools are located. The district consultant of DTCC, Dr Shweta Khurana added that 153 vendors were fined on Tuesday, which is the highest number of fines issued in Gautam Budh Nagar district on a single day.
-
Drugs case: Provide security, facilities to Majithia, court tells jail authorities
Mohali : Acting on applications by former Punjab minister and now an accused in a drugs case a Mohali court on Tuesday, Bikramjit Singh Majithia directed the jail authorities to provide security at a barrack where Majithia is lodged, besides asking the jail superintendent to improve facilities in prison. Pronouncing the order, additional district and sessions judge Sandeep Kumar Singla said the jail authorities should ensure proper security for the leader.
-
How Gautam Budh Nagar is becoming a preferred destination for filmmakers
Lower rentals, no dearth of space, brand-new infrastructure and less crowd are some of the reasons why Gautam Budh Nagar is surely emerging as one of the most preferred locations for movies, web series and ad shoots. Now, with Covid-19 curbs lifted, more and more filmmakers are scheduling their shoots in Noida and Greater Noida for a variety of reasons.
-
Minerva Academy U-12 team wins Mina Cup 2022 in Dubai
Riding high on Thiyam's hat-trick of goals, Minerva Academy logged a thumping 4-0 win over La Liga HPC in the finals of the Mina Cup 2022 to emerge as U-12 champions in Dubai on Monday. Minerva's and La Liga HPC had already locked horns once in the group stage, with the team from India coming out on top. La Liga HPC were clearly hassled, and Minerva took the chance to open them up again.
-
Punjab govt directs pvt schools to display list of shops selling books, uniforms
Chandigarh : The Punjab school education department on Tuesday ordered private schools to immediately display the list of minimum three books/uniform shops in towns and 20 in cities to be shared with the district education officers (DEOs). Chairing a meeting to review the position in this regard, education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer directed the DEOs to form inspection teams for ensuring strict compliance of these orders.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics