Lucknow reels under 44.8 degrees; no relief in sight

Even as orange alert for heatwave remained in effect in Lucknow, the city’s day temperatures soared to 44.8 degrees Celsius, about 5.5 degrees above normal, on Wednesday. (ANI)

India Meteorological Department (IMD), which issued a warning for severe heatwave over the area, said any weather relief was unlikely for the state capital even on Thursday when the mercury would hover between 45 and 30 degrees.

“Following prevailing dry, warm westerlies and intense solar radiational heating due to clear sky conditions, heatwave coverage over Uttar Pradesh has increased today (Wednesday) and heatwave conditions prevailed at many places across the state with isolated severe heat waves in southern parts of East UP,” it said, adding similar conditions were likely to prevail over the next four days without much change.

Also, it has issued red alert for Thursday and Friday in 20 districts--Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur City, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur.

Orange alert was issued for 29 districts--Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Gonda, Shravasti, Bahraich, Sitapur, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Etah and Mainpuri.

It was, however, Kanpur (IAF) where mercury spike (47.5 degrees) was the sharpest in the country. For 12 straight days, U.P. cities were the hottest in the country. In Prayagraj, maximum day temperatures was recorded at 47 degrees.

Water woes galore in state capital

Triggered by an intense heatwave, the state capital is now also reeling under a water crisis as many of its areas are reporting acute shortages. Gomti, a primary water source for the city, is running at critically low levels. Consequently, water supply has been rationed, leaving many residents struggling to access clean water. Long queues at public taps and water tankers have become a common sight, and reports of conflicts over water resources are increasing.

In addition to water scarcity, the heatwave has placed an immense burden on the city’s electricity grid. With the increased use of air conditioners and fans, power outages have become frequent. Many neighbourhoods were facing daily blackouts, sometimes lasting several hours.

“We haven’t had consistent water supply for weeks,” said Beena Gupta, a resident of Aliganj. “Every morning, I wait in line for hours to fill a few buckets. It’s exhausting and frustrating, especially in this weather.”

Business owners are also feeling the impact. “Power cuts are killing my business,” said Rajesh Kumar, who runs a small electronics shop in Hazratganj. “Without electricity, my customers can’t try out products. Sales have dropped significantly.”

The state government has, meanwhile, announced measures to mitigate the crisis, including the deployment of additional water tankers, opening cooling canters, and implementing staggered power supply schedules. However, these measures have been insufficient to fully address the scale of the problem.

“We are doing everything we can to manage the situation,” said a senior official in the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). “But the demand for electricity is unprecedented, and our infrastructure is struggling to keep up.”

Rise in night temps

Over the last 24 hours, night temperatures have increased significantly in some divisons. They were appreciably above normal (+3.1 °C to +5.0 °C) in Jhansi and Agra divisions; above normal (+1.6 °C to +3.0 °C) in Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Bareilly and Moradabad; and normal (-1.5 °C to +1.5 °C) elsewhere.

The highest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at 33°C in Kanpur (IAF) and the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at 24.8°C in Muzaffarnagar.