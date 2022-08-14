Lucknow reports 97 new Covid cases, U.P. 616
The state capital reported 97 new Covid-19 cases while 119 patients recovered, according to data from the health department on Saturday. Overall, the state reported 616 new cases during the day.
Among new cases in Lucknow, 29 were those who tested positive after having influenza-like symptoms, while 11 others were contacts of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 within this week.
Of the new cases in Lucknow, 59 were male and 38 female. Alambagh reported 20 new cases, Aliganj 12, Chinhat 9, Sarojininagar 9, NK Road 7, Indira Nagar 4, Gosaiganj 2 and Tudiyaganj 2, according to the health department data.
Also according to the health department, 24 patients are admitted to different Covid-19 facilities in the state capital.
In the state, 45,829 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and till now 12,04,87,313 samples have been tested, according to the state health department. Also in the past 24 hours, 989 patients recovered in the state and till now 20,83,963 patients have recovered. The state has 5,632 active Covid-19 cases under treatment.
Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow, said, “In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, we are going to review the admission facility at Covid-19 facilities. We shall work upon increasing the number of beds in both government and private sector hospitals for patients.”
A meeting of all hospitals running Covid-19 facilities has been called next week. “The need for admission of patients is low at present but those having comorbidity are at a risk of major problems with the infection, hence, such people need to stay alert and adhere to Covid-19 protocols, along with others,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
According to the health department data, Gautam Buddh Nagar reported 141 new cases, Ghaziabad 46, Varanasi 31, Prayagraj 20 and Agra 5.
In the past 24 hours, 1,01,346 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine were administered and till now 35,55,64,826 doses have been administered.
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics