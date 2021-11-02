Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow schools pay homage to Covid-19 victims
lucknow news

Lucknow schools pay homage to Covid-19 victims

Lucknow’s two premier institutions organised events to remember those Covid-19 victims who were associated with the institutions in any way.
Lucknow’s La Martiniere College organised an all-religion prayer meeting on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Lucknow’s La Martiniere College organised an all-religion prayer meeting on Monday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Published on Nov 02, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

La Martiniere College organised on Monday a special inter-faith memorial service to commemorate the lives lost in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Religious leaders drawn from Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Sikh faiths simultaneously prayed for the departed souls.

“The school specially reached out to the families of those who have meaningfully intimated the office about their loss. The names of the loved ones we lost were intoned during the programme,” said principal Carlyle McFarland.

Likewise, on Saturday, Cathedral Senior Secondary School offered homage to 23 members of the School fraternity, who died during the Corona pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

“These include parents of students and teachers, office or support staff members,” said Fr Donald D’Souza, the spokesperson of Catholic Diocese in Lucknow.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out