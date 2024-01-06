close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Lucknow schools to remain closed for classes up to 8 until Jan 10

Lucknow schools to remain closed for classes up to 8 until Jan 10

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jan 07, 2024 05:42 AM IST

For schools conducting classes for students from class 9 to class 12, the timings will be restricted to 10 am to 3 pm.

Schools in Lucknow will remain closed for students up to Class 8 until January 10, as the ongoing cold wave continues to grip the region, as announced by the district administration on Saturday. For schools conducting classes for students from class 9 to class 12, the timings will be restricted to 10 am to 3 pm.

For Representation Only (ANI)
For Representation Only (ANI)

According to the previous order, schools with classes up to 8 were scheduled to reopen on January 8 (Monday). However, they will now remain closed until January 10 (Wednesday) to provide relief to students up to class 8.

Suryapal Gangwar, a representative of the district administration, stated that it is the school management’s responsibility to make adequate arrangements to protect students from the cold in classrooms. Schools must ensure the use of heaters to maintain a normal temperature in each room.

To safeguard students, they should not be made to sit outside or in the open during classes, practicals, or exams, suggested the district magistrate (DM). The administration has requested school authorities to relax winter uniform rules considering the cold weather, allowing students to wear warm clothes for protection.

The DM further suggested that, when possible, schools can conduct classes through online mediums. This leave extension is applicable only to students. For teaching and non-teaching staff, decisions will be made by the employer or manager at their discretion.

The district magistrate emphasised the need for strict compliance with the aforementioned order.

