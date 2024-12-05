Menu Explore
Lucknow sees another road cave-in, this time near IT intersection

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 05, 2024 10:42 PM IST

However, the incident exposed a lack of coordination between the LMC and the Jalkal department. Officials from both departments are shifting the responsibility for the repair on the other.

A section of the road near the IT intersection in Lucknow caved in on Thursday. Police quickly set up barricades at the site to prevent accidents. However, the incident exposed a lack of coordination between the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) and the Water works (Jalkal) Department. Officials from both departments are shifting the responsibility for the repair on the other.

The road cave-in near IT intersection (Sourced)
The road cave-in near IT intersection (Sourced)

Jalkal official Vikas said that the collapse was caused by a broken nullah cover, which exposed 9-10 feet deep nullah passage, and he stated that the LMC will handle the repairs.

LMC official Atul Mishra said both authorities are working together, and the repairs will be carried out.

Amid the chaos, additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava declined to comment on the issue.

